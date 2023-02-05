Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seagen Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Seagen stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.29. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00.
In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,920. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
