Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $126,000 in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of WOOD stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34.
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.
