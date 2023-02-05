Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $127,000 in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 80,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 55,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27.

