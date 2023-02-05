Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 47.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Trading Down 0.7 %

AN opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $140.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at AutoNation

Several research firms have issued reports on AN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,019 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.