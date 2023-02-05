Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,290 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 43,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Stock Up 0.8 %

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $85.88 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BancFirst to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

