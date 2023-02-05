Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,715 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 686.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Bank System by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after purchasing an additional 647,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 42.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,738 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,727,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Community Bank System Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.63 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69.
Community Bank System Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
About Community Bank System
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
