Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 435.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 71,613 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 110.2% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment to perform fracturing services.

