Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,830,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after buying an additional 130,862 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 576,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 115,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 91,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

Shares of FREY opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FREY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

