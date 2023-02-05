Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,500 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $8,462,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $729.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.55. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 118.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $453,496.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 990,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $453,496.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 990,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 105,245 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $430,452.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 885,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,173.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,700 shares of company stock worth $3,093,643. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

