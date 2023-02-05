Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 129,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ALTL stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

