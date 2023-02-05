Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RCI opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $64.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after buying an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,043,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,206 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $337,807,000 after purchasing an additional 568,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.