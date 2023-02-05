Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
RCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.
Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:RCI opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $64.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after buying an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,043,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,206 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $337,807,000 after purchasing an additional 568,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.