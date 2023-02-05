Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $150.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.