Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $150.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
MANH opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38.
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
