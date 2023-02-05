Royal Bank of Canada Raises Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $204.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HON. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $202.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

