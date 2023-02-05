Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter valued at $825,000.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RGT opened at $9.89 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Royce Global Value Trust Announces Dividend

About Royce Global Value Trust

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

