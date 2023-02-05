Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 126,683 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,683 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.79%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

