Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 15,461 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $461,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Alcoa by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Alcoa by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alcoa by 15.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 609.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

Alcoa Price Performance

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,188 shares of company stock worth $9,477,165.

Shares of AA opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.