Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 105.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 106.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Activity

Itron Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

ITRI stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $420.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.68 million. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Stories

