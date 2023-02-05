Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

