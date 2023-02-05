Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 13,652 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kennametal Trading Down 1.2 %

About Kennametal

NYSE:KMT opened at $30.22 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.