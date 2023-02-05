Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 18,420 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,551.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,790 shares of company stock worth $3,557,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

