Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 60,418 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,306 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $41,358,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 862,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,354,000 after purchasing an additional 715,946 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 688,676 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $21,388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.2 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

