Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,287 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

