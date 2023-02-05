Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 63,967 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,967 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,755,000 after purchasing an additional 57,912 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after purchasing an additional 448,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Rollins by 33.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,906,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ROL opened at $35.68 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Rollins

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.