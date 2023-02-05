Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 667,063 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 339.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 863,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,063 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Price Performance

Gerdau stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

Gerdau Dividend Announcement

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Gerdau had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 83.87%.

About Gerdau

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.