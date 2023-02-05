Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AutoNation by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 14.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $641,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.0% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $136.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.52.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 344,019 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,902 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

