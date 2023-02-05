Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $60.96 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.