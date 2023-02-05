Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,502 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 41.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.74 million, a PE ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $285,882.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,453.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $285,882.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,453.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,472.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,298 shares of company stock valued at $549,803 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

