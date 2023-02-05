Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its position in CarMax by 34.8% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CarMax by 216.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $114.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.