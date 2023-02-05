Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 262.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,592 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 84,575 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after acquiring an additional 167,163 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

