Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,654 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $83,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000.

DRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

DRH stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

