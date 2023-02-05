Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 300.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in EnPro Industries by 145.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth $1,967,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth $5,005,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth $841,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth $212,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE:NPO opened at $120.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.57.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

