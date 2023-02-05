Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.61 Million Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Xencor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,592,000 after buying an additional 69,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xencor by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,897,000 after buying an additional 279,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xencor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after buying an additional 81,482 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $36.49 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.22. Xencor had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

