Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,293,000 after purchasing an additional 225,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,462. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

MGM stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

