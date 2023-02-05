Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Open Text by 34.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $852.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

