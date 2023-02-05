Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.72 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $8,884,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 42,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.