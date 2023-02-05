Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,804 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 12,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of R stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.62. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $99.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.