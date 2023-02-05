Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,848 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 138,688 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,942 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 107.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 65,121 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $12,191,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $136.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.95.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

