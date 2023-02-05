Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.76 Million Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 735.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBSI opened at $99.31 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $691.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

