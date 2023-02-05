Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $654,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 96.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 227,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,666,062.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,666,062.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,504. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.