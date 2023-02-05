Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 463.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR opened at $97.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

