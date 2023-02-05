Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $5,856,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $8,058,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $1,552,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $93.39.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $137.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

