Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 45.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 116,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth $2,226,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cannae by 55.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cannae by 27.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 291,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 62,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cannae by 31.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cannae to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Cannae Trading Down 1.3 %

CNNE opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.20 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 82.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. Analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.