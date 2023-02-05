Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 43,188 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Antero Resources by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

