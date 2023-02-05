Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alight were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alight by 616.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 500.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,526 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alight by 594.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,960,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Alight by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,567,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 287,947 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alight stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
