Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.05 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 604,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Western Union by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 49.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 49,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Western Union by 89.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

