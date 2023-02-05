Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $93.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.