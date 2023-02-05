Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $3.77 Million in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 217,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eastern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EML stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The Eastern Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastern in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Featured Articles

