Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $3.79 Million in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,488,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,773,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Stock Up 1.4 %

LNW stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 155.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.