Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 10,551 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Gordon Haskett cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $56.15 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

