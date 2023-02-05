Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,677 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.43.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $257.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.